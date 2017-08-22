Back to Main page
US extends sanctions against North Korea

World
August 22, 18:00 UTC+3

The updated lists contain Russian individuals

© Alex Wong/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, August 22. /TASS/. The United States extended sanction list on North Korea and added the Moscow-based Gefest-M company and four individuals. The updated lists were posted on the website of the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Tuesday.

Restrictions were introduced against general director of Gefest Ruben Kirakosyan and three other Russians.

