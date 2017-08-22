North Korean leader secretly visited border area — media

Press review: US Embassy's seismic visa shift and Iraq mops up Islamic StatePress Review August 22, 13:00
Russia to grant $700 mln loan to BelarusBusiness & Economy August 22, 12:58
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get eight Mi-28UB helicopters by year-endMilitary & Defense August 22, 12:44
Ka-52 helicopter to be armed with new defense systemMilitary & Defense August 22, 12:00
Rostov-on-Don inferno claims life of one victimSociety & Culture August 22, 11:41
Stage director Kirill Serebrennikov detained on suspicion of masterminding fraudSociety & Culture August 22, 11:28
Astana talks on Syria can be held in mid-SeptemberWorld August 22, 9:05
Fifty-eight injured and nine taken to hospital after Rostov-on-Don fireSociety & Culture August 22, 8:25
North Korean leader secretly visited border area — mediaWorld August 22, 8:13
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a secret visit to a military unit near the inter-Korean border earlier in August, government sources told the Yonhap news agency.
Kim inspected the unit some 1 kilometer away from South Korea's general outpost (GOP) in the central section of the border, the sources said. The trip was not covered by the state media.
South Korea’s military views the inspection as an unusual move that may signal Pyongyang’s new military provocations against Seoul, according to the sources.
The situation on the Korean Peninsula remains tense. On Monday, South Korea and the United States began their Ulchi - Freedom Guardian drills. The number of troops taking part in the exercises is unknown.
South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense said the drills involve about the same number of troops as last year (some 50,000 people). Some 17,500 US troops are taking part, or 7,500 fewer than in 2016.
North Korea views the drills as hostile steps which fuel tensions on the Korean Peninsula. South Korean President Moon Jae-in said these are defensive exercises that are not aimed at escalating tensions.