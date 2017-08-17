Russia’s UN envoy notes good sign in conciliatory language used by US and North Korea

UNITED NATIONS, August 17. /TASS/. Conciliatory language heard recently from the United States and North Korea are a good sign indicating that the passions are cooling down, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said and called on the sides to refrain from any steps that may aggravate the situation.

"We have heard and seen some conciliatory language recently in the last couple of days. That is a good sign that it is cooling down. We are stressing that there is a need for political way out of it,» he said.

He noted that a political road map is needed to settle the situation around North Korea. "For the time being, on the table there is only one. This is our join Russian-Chinese statement of the 4th of July," Nebenzya said obviously referring to the initiative to freeze North Korea’s nuclear program in exchange for the United States’ and South Korea’s suspending joint military drills.

"We are saying to both sides that they should refrain from anything that would deteriorate the situation," the Russian diplomat stressed.

The situation in the Korean Peninsula remains extremely tense amid Pyongyang’s vigorous effort to develop a missile program. In July, North Korea made two test launches of ballistic missiles that provoked sharp reaction from the United States, Japan and South Korea.

Last week, Washington and Pyongyang exchanged a series of sharp statements. Thus, US President Donald Trump said that North Korea should stop threatening the United States, otherwise Washington will answer with "fire and fury the likes of which the world has never seen." North Korea’s Central News Agency (KCNA) later reported that Pyongyang was "carefully examining" plans for a missile strike on the Andersen Air Force Base located on the US Pacific territory of Guam.

North Korea’s Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Tuesday that the country’s leader Kim Jong Un had received a report of the army command about the plan of missile launched towards Guam. According to KCNA, Kim said that the military must be prepared to act at any moment the party thinks as appropriate but has decided not to go ahead with the plan "to see the Yankees’ reckless and silly actions." Shortly after that, US President Donald Trump praise the North Korean leader for "a very wise and well reasoned decision." "The alternative would have been both catastrophic and unacceptable," he wrote on his Twitter account.