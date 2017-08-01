Back to Main page
New Russia’s permanent representative to UN tells of his first meeting with US counterpart

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 01, 21:02 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Vasily Nebenzya was appointed Russian permanent representative to the UN last week

UNITED NATIONS, August 1. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya has held the first meeting with his American counterpart Nikki Haley and discussed the work of the Security Council in August with her. The Russian diplomat told reporters that he planned to "talk substantively" in the coming days.

"I have this morning, and we will be meeting more often in the coming hours, days, weeks, years and so on," Nebenzya said. He said that work of the Security Council chaired by Egypt in August was discussed on Tuesday and that they "will be meeting later to talk substantively".

Vasily Nebenzya, who worked in the permanent delegation in the 1990s, did not share with the reporters any special impression after his return. "Give me a bit more time… it’s been like 17 years since I departed. I have to see what changed, the building has not, except for the renovation. I didn’t work in the Security Council before, so it will be a little new experience," Russia’s permanent representative noted.

Nebenzya was appointed Russian permanent representative to the UN last week. On July 28, he held his first meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and handed him copies of credential letters. He said later in an interview with TASS that the tasks that Russia faced in the UN had not changed. Russia will work to make the organization a tool for addressing numerous and unprecedented world crises, the envoy said.

Vasily Nebenzya was born in 1962. He speaks English and Spanish. The diplomat held various positions in the central office and abroad. In various years, Nebenzya headed the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Humanitarian Cooperation and Human Rights, in 1996 - 2000 he was senior adviser in the Russian permanent delegation at the UN, and in 2006-2012 he served as Russia’s deputy permanent representative in a UN department and other international organizations in Geneva.

Foreign policy United Nations
