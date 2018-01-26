Soviet marshal’s daughter dismisses ‘The Death of Stalin’ as derision of history

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. It makes much sense to ban the release of ‘The Death of Stalin’ film in Russia, believes Maria Zhukova, a daughter of the legendary World War II commander, Marshal Georgy Zhukov.

The press service of the Russian Military-Historical Society quoted her as saying she did not have any doubts the decision by the Culture Ministry to revoke the film’s distribution certificate was the only possible correct move in this case.

"This is an abominable film and an outrage on our history and our heroes, including my father," Zhukova said. "The way all our people are shown there is simply insulting - in the first place, for the family members of those whom the film depicts and for the veterans of World War II."

"I think that’s a provocation beyond any doubt, all the more so that the release of the film was timed for the 75th anniversary of completion of the Battle of Stalingrad," she said. "I’m appalled."

One of the reasons why this film should not see a release in Russia is that "[…] we have quite a number of young people who are unable to make out all the conundrums of our history on heir own."

"They judge about it in an eroded manner because brainwashing over the past 25 years has been intense and that’s why I think it’s rather dangerous to release films of the sort if you look at it in terms of education of young generations," Zhukova said. "We must educate our young using the instances of patriotism and the films based on real events."

She emphasized her particular indignation with the way the film depicts her father. The personage does not look a bit like the real Marshal Zhukov, not least because "[…] he uses obscene colloquialisms or simply the mat [Russian four-letter words - TASS]."

‘The Death of Stalin’ is a satirical film that dwells on power struggle in the Soviet Union immediately after Joseph Stalin’s death in March 1953. Prior to its scheduled first show in Moscow, Russian film industry figures, State Duma deputies, members of the Russian Military-Historical Society, and members of the Culture Ministry’s Public Board attended a presentation, after which they asked the ministry to revoke the license provisionally.