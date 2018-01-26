Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Soviet marshal’s daughter dismisses ‘The Death of Stalin’ as derision of history

Society & Culture
January 26, 1:05 updated at: January 26, 1:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Maria Zhukova called this film "a provocation beyond any doubt"

Share
1 pages in this article
Maria Zhukova

Maria Zhukova

© Mikhail Fomichev/TASS

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. It makes much sense to ban the release of ‘The Death of Stalin’ film in Russia, believes Maria Zhukova, a daughter of the legendary World War II commander, Marshal Georgy Zhukov.

The press service of the Russian Military-Historical Society quoted her as saying she did not have any doubts the decision by the Culture Ministry to revoke the film’s distribution certificate was the only possible correct move in this case.

Read also

Ban on screening of The Death of Stalin has nothing to do with censorship — Kremlin

"This is an abominable film and an outrage on our history and our heroes, including my father," Zhukova said. "The way all our people are shown there is simply insulting - in the first place, for the family members of those whom the film depicts and for the veterans of World War II."

"I think that’s a provocation beyond any doubt, all the more so that the release of the film was timed for the 75th anniversary of completion of the Battle of Stalingrad," she said. "I’m appalled."

One of the reasons why this film should not see a release in Russia is that "[…] we have quite a number of young people who are unable to make out all the conundrums of our history on heir own."

"They judge about it in an eroded manner because brainwashing over the past 25 years has been intense and that’s why I think it’s rather dangerous to release films of the sort if you look at it in terms of education of young generations," Zhukova said. "We must educate our young using the instances of patriotism and the films based on real events."

She emphasized her particular indignation with the way the film depicts her father. The personage does not look a bit like the real Marshal Zhukov, not least because "[…] he uses obscene colloquialisms or simply the mat [Russian four-letter words - TASS]."

‘The Death of Stalin’ is a satirical film that dwells on power struggle in the Soviet Union immediately after Joseph Stalin’s death in March 1953. Prior to its scheduled first show in Moscow, Russian film industry figures, State Duma deputies, members of the Russian Military-Historical Society, and members of the Culture Ministry’s Public Board attended a presentation, after which they asked the ministry to revoke the license provisionally.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Tokyo hit by heaviest snow since 2014
15
This week in photos: Putin’s icy dunk, Nadal’s Melbourne match and the Pope’s Peru tour
12
Nearly 1.8 mln people take part in Epiphany icy plunges in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat slams Washington’s Syria strategy as ploy to dismember country
2
Over 600 IS terrorists killed by cruise missiles in Deir ez-Zor — Russian defense minister
3
New Tu-160 bomber to strengthen Russia’s nuclear triad — Putin
4
Putin vows TU-160 contract will keep Kazan aircraft plant’s wheels turning through 2027
5
Moody's upgrades outlook on Russia's sovereign rating to positive from stable
6
Qatar's ambassador comments on Turkey’s position on Afrin
7
Russia’s GDP growth can reach 3% if certain reforms are implemented - Russian minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама