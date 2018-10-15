Putin to hold informal talks with Egyptian leader on October 16

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will hold informal talks on Tuesday evening, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"If we briefly look at what’s in the future, this will be a busy week. We will have a part linked to the visit of Egyptian President el-Sisi to Russia. These contacts will be held in Sochi and they will begin tomorrow," Peskov said.

"Tomorrow there will be a working day in Moscow and a working day or a working evening, I would say, in Sochi," he said.

An informal contact will begin on Tuesday evening, Peskov said, noting that "this is a very efficient format of communication, which enables the heads of state to discuss the most topical issues in private before the official talks."

The full-fledged talks are scheduled for Wednesday.

Earlier, the Kremlin press service said the leaders would discuss "key issues of further development of Russian-Egyptian cooperation, as well as exchange views on vital issues on the international agenda."

The two leaders plan to sign a range of joint documents after the talks.