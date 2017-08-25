Russia outpaces Saudi Arabia by average daily oil production in June

This week in photos: Spain mourns, Big Ben falls silent and a solar eclipse shadows EarthSociety & Culture August 25, 17:02
Member of parliament murdered in ChechnyaWorld August 25, 15:59
Russian space center switching from Proton to Angara heavy rocket productionScience & Space August 25, 15:57
Russian drones make over 14,000 sorties in SyriaMilitary & Defense August 25, 15:20
Russian forces in Syria test use of air, sea-based missiles in one attack for first timeMilitary & Defense August 25, 15:06
Anti-terrorist mop-up operation in Syria’s Akerbat enters final stageWorld August 25, 14:51
Death toll in bus crash in Russia's south climbs to 18Society & Culture August 25, 14:43
Russian tech experts set up land satellite network in SyriaMilitary & Defense August 25, 14:42
Top brass confirms splinter terror units on Syria’s border with Jordan and Iraq crushedMilitary & Defense August 25, 14:19
MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russia’s crude production amounted to 10.18 mln barrels per day in June 2017, outpacing Saudi Arabia’s oil production by 2.3% (9.95 mln barrels per day), according to the documents released by the state statistics service Rosstat on Friday.
The total daily production of OPEC nations stood at 32.61 mln barrels in June, including 4.5 mln barrels produced in Iraq, the report said.
The average actual export price of oil amounted to $336.4 per tonne in June 2017, a 4.9% decrease compared with May. The price for Urals crude oil on the global market was $333.3 per tonne in June, a 7.1 drop compared with May.
The share of oil export amounted to 27.3% in the total volume of Russian exports in the first half of 2017, and to 43.7% in the export of fuel and energy commodities (versus 25.4% and 43.1% in January - June 2016, respectively), Rosstat said.