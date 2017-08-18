Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Iran may start oil supplies to Russia within month

Business & Economy
August 18, 18:31 UTC+3

Moscow and Tehran may shortly agree upon conditions for sale of 100,000 oil barrels per day, according to the Russian energy minister

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Hasan Jamali

Read also

Russia signs contract with Iran to receive 100,000 barrels of oil per day

IZMIR, August 18. /TASS/. Iran can start deliveries to Russia under the "oil-for-goods" program within the next month, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Friday.

"We are finalizing the last details of regulatory documents. I think I will respond to your question within one month," Novak said confirming that supplies can start by the end of that term.

Moscow and Tehran may shortly agree upon conditions for sale of 100,000 oil barrels per day by Iran for Russia, Novak said earlier. Supplies can be either physical or swap-based, he added. Purchases will be made within the framework of the "oil-for-goods" deal.

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Two killed in stabbing in Turku, Finland
2
Russia may lift agricultural restrictions from Turkey by October 20
3
Syrian army finds UK and US chemical agents at depots captured from terrorists
4
Russian nuclear submarine successfully test fires Kalibr cruise missile
5
Iran may start oil supplies to Russia within month
6
Syrian army encircles terrorists near strategic city of Akerbat
7
Russian diplomat suggests Barack Obama read Nelson Mandela’s words about Gaddafi
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама