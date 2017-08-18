Iran may start oil supplies to Russia within month

Putin, Medvedev honor memory of Sevastopol defendersSociety & Culture August 18, 20:02
IZMIR, August 18. /TASS/. Iran can start deliveries to Russia under the "oil-for-goods" program within the next month, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Friday.
"We are finalizing the last details of regulatory documents. I think I will respond to your question within one month," Novak said confirming that supplies can start by the end of that term.
Moscow and Tehran may shortly agree upon conditions for sale of 100,000 oil barrels per day by Iran for Russia, Novak said earlier. Supplies can be either physical or swap-based, he added. Purchases will be made within the framework of the "oil-for-goods" deal.