Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Putin appoints Russia's permanent representative to UN

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 27, 13:41 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin has appointed Vasily Nebenzya to the position of the Russian Permanent Representative to the UN

Vasily Nebenzya

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Vasily Nebenzya to the position of the Russian Permanent Representative to the UN. The relevant decree was posted on the Kremlin’s website on Thursday.

"To appoint Nebenzya Vasily Alexeyevich Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, the USA, and Russia’s representative at the UN Security Council," the document reads.

Another presidential decree has relieved Nebenzya of his duties as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister.

Read also

Federation Council committee upholds Deputy FM Nebenzya’s appointment as UN envoy

Russian State Duma committee upholds Nebenzya’s appointment as UN permanent representative

UN Security Council holds a minute of silence in memory of Russia’s deceased envoy

Vitaly Churkin: Outstanding diplomat who 'knew no defeat'

Topics
Foreign policy
