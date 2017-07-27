Putin appoints Russia’s permanent representative to UN

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Vasily Nebenzya to the position of the Russian Permanent Representative to the UN. The relevant decree was posted on the Kremlin’s website on Thursday.

"To appoint Nebenzya Vasily Alexeyevich Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, the USA, and Russia’s representative at the UN Security Council," the document reads.

Another presidential decree has relieved Nebenzya of his duties as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister.