Russian State Duma committee upholds Nebenzya’s appointment as UN permanent representative

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 25, 16:56 UTC+3

The position has remained vacant since February, when Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vitaly Churkin died while performing his duties

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs has upheld Deputy Foreign Minister Vasily Nebenzya’s appointment as Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, a source familiar with the committee’s closed-door meeting.

"The committee has upheld the Foreign Ministry’s proposal to appoint Nebenzya as Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations," the source said.

Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov attended the committee’s meeting.

The position has remained vacant since February, when Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vitaly Churkin died while performing his duties.

According to the Russian Constitution, the State Duma Committee for Foreign Affairs takes part in consultations concerning the appointment and suspension of diplomatic representatives to foreign countries and international organizations. Candidates are nominated by the Foreign Ministry.

According to Article 212 of the State Duma regulations, candidates attend the committee’s meetings at which their appointment or suspension is reviewed. The committee discusses the candidates and makes a decision which is forwarded to the president.

It is up to the president to make a final decision by issuing a decree.

