Russian diplomat to nominate deputy FM Nebenzya to position of UN ambassador

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov has confirmed that on Thursday he will address the State Duma (lower house of parliament) to nominate Deputy Foreign Minister Vasily Nebenzya to the position of Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.
"Yes, I will do that," he told TASS.
When asked if Nebenzya would be appointed by summer, Gatilov said that it could be done. "Let us hope that the process completes as soon as possible," he added.