Russian diplomat to nominate deputy FM Nebenzya to position of UN ambassador

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 25, 15:11 UTC+3

"Let us hope that the process completes as soon as possible," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said

Read also

Moscow appoints acting permanent representative to UN after Vitaly Churkin’s death

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov has confirmed that on Thursday he will address the State Duma (lower house of parliament) to nominate Deputy Foreign Minister Vasily Nebenzya to the position of Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

"Yes, I will do that," he told TASS.

When asked if Nebenzya would be appointed by summer, Gatilov said that it could be done. "Let us hope that the process completes as soon as possible," he added.

Topics
Foreign policy United Nations
