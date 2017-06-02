Back to Main page
Federation Council committee upholds Deputy FM Nebenzya’s appointment as UN envoy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 02, 14:18 UTC+3

The appointment requires to be upheld by the president who is expected to sign a decree

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Vasily Nebenzya

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Vasily Nebenzya

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. The Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee for International Affairs has upheld Deputy Foreign Minister Vasily Nebenzya’s appointment as Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov told TASS on Friday.

"Yes, we are past this stage," he said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The diplomat pointed out that the appointment required to be upheld by the president who was expected to sign a decree.

On May 25, Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs upheld Nebenzya’s appointment as Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

The position has remained vacant since February, when Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vitaly Churkin died while performing his duties.

Vasily Nebenzya, 55, has occupied various positions in the Foreign Ministry in Russia and abroad, he speaks English and Spanish.

Nebenzya used to head the ministry’s Department for Humanitarian Cooperation and Human Rights, while in 1996-2000 he served as senior adviser at the Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations. In 20016-2012, he was Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva.

