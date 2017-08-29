Senior diplomat says resource of sanctions pressure on North Korea used up

ASTANA, August 29. /TASS/. The resource of sanctions pressure on North Korea in response to conducting missile and nuclear tests in this country has been exhausted, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday.

"It is clear to everyone that the resource of sanctions pressure on North Korea has been exhausted," he said.

On August 5, the UN Security Council passed a resolution specifying tougher sanctions against Pyongyang because of its nuclear and missile program. The document provides for a ban on exports from North Korea, in particular, coal, iron, lead and seafood. The countries that have signed such contracts with Pyongyang are to end imports of purchased mineral resources and goods within 30 days since the passing of the document.

The resolution also envisages a ban on establishing new joint ventures with North Korea and additional investment in the existing ones. In accordance with this document, the countries employing North Korean workers are prohibited to increase their number. The resolution also obliges countries not to allow vessels caught out by the United Nations Security Council’s special committee violating the sanctions regime in their ports, the only exception being "paramount necessity."