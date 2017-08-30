Back to Main page
International Federation of Journalists looks into Russian reporter’s detention in Ukraine

World
August 30, 20:26 UTC+3

The federation is doing research concerning the charges against Anna Kurbatova

BRUSSELS, August 30./TASS/. The Brussels-based International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) checks reports about Russian journalist Anna Kurbatova’s detention in Ukraine and charges against her, IFJ’s Esti Ortiz told TASS on Wednesday.

"We are currently in touch with our unions in Ukraine and Russia and they both have confirmed she has been detained and not abducted by the SBU. We are doing some thoughtful research - especially concerning the charges against her - before having any official say," he said.

One of the latest reports by Anna Kurbatova was about deportation of two Spanish journalists on August 24. The IFJ denounced this fact in a special statement, asking the Spanish authorities to demand official explanations from Kiev.

