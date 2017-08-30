Moscow hopes for international reaction to outrages against reporters in Kiev

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia hopes for the international nongovernmental organizations and other agencies will offer a reaction to the outrages against reporters on the part of the Ukrainian authorities, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary on the arrest of Channel One Russia's reporter Anna Kurbatova.

"We are calling the attention of international human rights organizations and other agencies defending the freedom and independence of the media to the disgraceful things that are unfolding in Ukraine," the statement said. "We hope for their reaction and practical steps as regards the outrages on the part of the Kiev government."

The abduction of a Russian journalist in Kiev and her deportation to Russia is a deliberate provocation by the Ukrainian authorities, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The abduction of Channel 1 journalist Anna Kurbatova in Kiev on August 30 and her forced deportation to Russia is not an incident, but a purposeful provocation initiated by Ukrainian law enforces and radical nationalists," the ministry said. "The day before, Anna Kurbatova’s personal data was posted on the notorious Mirotvorets (Peacemaker) website supervised by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry," it said.