Moscow hopes for international reaction to outrages against reporters in Kiev

Russia plans to export weapons worth $47-50 blnMilitary & Defense August 30, 19:09
Russia-Mongolia-China transport corridor to be up and running by 2018 — ministerBusiness & Economy August 30, 18:50
Russia considering several foreign requests for Iskander systemsMilitary & Defense August 30, 18:21
More than 340 innovative products selected for Defense Ministry at Army 2017 showMilitary & Defense August 30, 17:55
Russia’s Defense Ministry to sign contract for 5th-generation fighter jets in 2018Military & Defense August 30, 17:25
Robbie Williams to sign star for Moscow’s Walk of FameSociety & Culture August 30, 17:20
Police investigate billionaire ex-senator over shooting incident at Moscow hotelSociety & Culture August 30, 16:45
HIV-positive girl dies in St. Petersburg after parents decline AIDS therapySociety & Culture August 30, 16:29
Russian TV journalist to be deported from UkraineWorld August 30, 16:19
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia hopes for the international nongovernmental organizations and other agencies will offer a reaction to the outrages against reporters on the part of the Ukrainian authorities, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary on the arrest of Channel One Russia's reporter Anna Kurbatova.
"We are calling the attention of international human rights organizations and other agencies defending the freedom and independence of the media to the disgraceful things that are unfolding in Ukraine," the statement said. "We hope for their reaction and practical steps as regards the outrages on the part of the Kiev government."
The abduction of a Russian journalist in Kiev and her deportation to Russia is a deliberate provocation by the Ukrainian authorities, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.
"The abduction of Channel 1 journalist Anna Kurbatova in Kiev on August 30 and her forced deportation to Russia is not an incident, but a purposeful provocation initiated by Ukrainian law enforces and radical nationalists," the ministry said. "The day before, Anna Kurbatova’s personal data was posted on the notorious Mirotvorets (Peacemaker) website supervised by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry," it said.