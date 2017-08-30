Back to Main page
Moscow hopes for international reaction to outrages against reporters in Kiev

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 30, 19:35 UTC+3

The abduction of a Russian journalist in Kiev and her deportation to Russia is a deliberate provocation by the Ukrainian authorities, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia hopes for the international nongovernmental organizations and other agencies will offer a reaction to the outrages against reporters on the part of the Ukrainian authorities, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary on the arrest of Channel One Russia's reporter Anna Kurbatova.

