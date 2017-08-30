Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian TV journalist to be deported from Ukraine

World
August 30, 16:19 UTC+3

The Ukrainian security service spokeswoman said "the same will happen to everybody who may take the liberty of defaming Ukraine"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Pavlishak/TASS

KIEV, August 30. /TASS/. Russian TV journalist Anna Kurbatova, from the national broadcaster Channel 1, will be deported to Russia, Yelena Gitlyanskaya, spokeswoman for Kiev’s security agency, the SBU, said on Wednesday.

Read also

Russian TV journalist reportedly abducted in Ukraine

"Russian propagandist Anna Kurbatova will be compelled to return to Russia. Ukraine is a state ruled by law. At the moment all necessary documents are being arranged for her official deportation," the Ukrainian spy agency’s spokeswoman commented on Facebook.

"The same will happen to everybody who may take the liberty of defaming Ukraine," she asserted.

Earlier, Channel 1 said earlier on Wednesday its journalist Anna Kurbatova may have been abducted by SBU agents in Kiev. Currently her fate is unknown. The Russian Journalists’ Union has issued an appeal to the OSCE and other international organizations over Kurbatova’s disappearance in Kiev.

Kurbatova was born in Stavropol. Her latest seven reports aired on Channel 1 concerned the situation in Ukraine. On the eve of her abduction she filmed a report on the persecution of journalists in Ukraine. Several days before that Channel 1 broadcast her report about the military parade held on Ukraine’s Independence Day.

Read also

Ukraine on abducted Russian journalist: ‘Everything going within limits of legislation’

Moscow to look into abduction of Russian TV journalist in Ukraine

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin refutes information on excursion in Putin’s office for Ivanka Trump
2
Kremlin spokesman expands on Putin-Netanyahu talks
3
Russian violinist Dmitry Kogan dies aged 38
4
Persian Gulf spat not affecting Qatar’s gas contracts— foreign minister
5
Police investigate billionaire ex-senator over shooting incident at Moscow hotel
6
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
7
Russia's top diplomat has no information about possible attack on Israel
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама