Russian TV journalist to be deported from Ukraine

KIEV, August 30. /TASS/. Russian TV journalist Anna Kurbatova, from the national broadcaster Channel 1, will be deported to Russia, Yelena Gitlyanskaya, spokeswoman for Kiev’s security agency, the SBU, said on Wednesday.

"Russian propagandist Anna Kurbatova will be compelled to return to Russia. Ukraine is a state ruled by law. At the moment all necessary documents are being arranged for her official deportation," the Ukrainian spy agency’s spokeswoman commented on Facebook.

"The same will happen to everybody who may take the liberty of defaming Ukraine," she asserted.

Earlier, Channel 1 said earlier on Wednesday its journalist Anna Kurbatova may have been abducted by SBU agents in Kiev. Currently her fate is unknown. The Russian Journalists’ Union has issued an appeal to the OSCE and other international organizations over Kurbatova’s disappearance in Kiev.

Kurbatova was born in Stavropol. Her latest seven reports aired on Channel 1 concerned the situation in Ukraine. On the eve of her abduction she filmed a report on the persecution of journalists in Ukraine. Several days before that Channel 1 broadcast her report about the military parade held on Ukraine’s Independence Day.