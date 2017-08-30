Back to Main page
Moscow to look into abduction of Russian TV journalist in Ukraine

Society & Culture
August 30, 15:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kremlin does not have enough information at the moment but will be implying maximum efforts to clear the situation

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Russian presidential staff will inquire into the situation regarding the alleged kidnap in Ukraine’s Kiev of Anna Kurbatova, a Russian journalist from Channel One television channel, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We do not have enough information at the moment but will be implying maximum efforts to clear the situation," Peskov told journalists.

Channel One, which is Russia’s state-run nationwide television channel, reported earlier in the day that its journalist Anna Kurbatova was abducted in Kiev on Wednesday and her present whereabouts remain unknown.

According to the Rossiya-24 television channel, "Stavropol-born Anna Kurbatova, 29, repeatedly received threats over her coverage of events in Ukraine."

"On August 26 she was blacklisted on the Myrotvorets (Peacemaker) website outlawed in Russia," the Rossiya-24 TV channel reported. "Anna was accused of biased coverage of the military parade timed for Ukraine’s Independence Day. She was also accused of manipulating with socially significant information and of participation in anti-Ukrainian propaganda."

