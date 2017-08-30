Back to Main page
Ukraine on abducted Russian journalist: ‘Everything within limits of legislation’

World
August 30, 16:08 UTC+3 KIEV

Channel One correspondent Anna Kurbatova was detained by the Ukraine Security Service earlier on Wednesday

Anna Kurbatova

Anna Kurbatova

© Channel One

KIEV, August 30. /TASS/. The SBU, Ukraine's intelligence agency deems the seizure of Channel One correspondent Anna Kurbatova as lawful.
Commenting on the circumstances of the reporter’s abduction to the Ukrainskaya Pravda newspaper, the Ukrainian spy agency responded that "everything is going with the limits of legislation."

Russian TV journalist reportedly abducted in Ukraine

Moscow to look into abduction of Russian TV journalist in Ukraine

Реклама