OSCE urges Ukraine authorities not to arrest and deport foreign journalists

World
August 30, 18:29 UTC+3
KIEV, August 30./TASS/. The European security agency has urged Ukraine to stop deporting foreign journalists, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media said on Wednesday.

"I call on Ukraine not to arrest and deport journalists from other OSCE States," Harlem Desir said in a tweet.

