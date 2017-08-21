Police to probe into Rostov-on-Don fire

Moscow, August 21. /TASS/. Police will probe into the fire which broke out on Monday in the center of the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, the press service of the Interior Ministry’s regional department said in a statement.

"An investigative group has been working on the fire site," the statement reads. "The investigators are currently looking into various possible causes of the fire, including human errors and technological disasters," the department added.

According to the emergency services, the fire damaged around 100 buildings in downtown Rostov-on-Don, but there were no fatalities. Medical sources said that 45 people had been injured, seven of whom had been taken to hospital.

A state of emergency has been declared in the city.