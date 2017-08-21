Around 420 residents of Russia’s Rostov-on-Don turn to authorities for help following fire

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 21. /TASS/. Around 420 people have turned to the authorities for assistance following a fire in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, regional Governor Vasily Golubev said at an emergency group meeting.

"A total of 420 people have requested help, including social assistance," the governor said.

The regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has established a hot line for the fire-affected people.

Earlier on Monday, a large fire broke out in Rostov-on-Don’s old town. As many as 30 private houses on an area of 10,000 square meters were affected by blazes. However, the fire was fully contained by 19:00 Moscow time (16:00 GMT).

There have been no fatalities, while 36 people requested medical assistance and seven were hospitalized.

The blaze was categorized as a four-alarm fire. A state of emergency was declared in the city.