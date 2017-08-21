Back to Main page
Fire in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don fully contained

August 21, 19:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

30 private houses on an area of around 10,000 square meters were affected by a fire

© Maxim Romanov/TASS

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The fire in the Russian southern city of Rostov-on-Don has been fully contained, a source in the Emergencies Ministry’s Southern Regional Center told TASS.

"As of 18:53 Moscow time (15:53 GMT), the fire affecting 10,000 square meters in the city of Rostov-on-Don has been contained," the source said.

Read also

State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire

Meanwhile, spokesperson of the Donenergo energy company Anna Larchenko told TASS that more than 1,200 people in the fire area in downtown Rostov-on-Don remained without electricity.

"Because of the fire, two transformer substations located in the fire area had to be shut down," she explained adding that power supply would be restored as soon as the Emergencies Ministry’s firefighters contained all the hot spots.

According to earlier reports, 30 private houses on an area of around 10,000 square meters were affected by a fire in Rostov-on-Don. There have been no reports of fatalities, while 36 people requested medical assistance, seven were hospitalized. A state of emergency has been declared, rescue workers evacuated more than 650 people from the neighboring houses.

