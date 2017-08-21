State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire

This week in photos: Barcelona terror attack, lightning in Moscow, volcanoes in Kamchatka

This week in photos: Barcelona terror attack, lightning in Moscow, volcanoes in Kamchatka August 18, 17:59

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. A state of emergency has been declared in Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don, where a fire has consumed more than 6,000 square meters, spokesperson of the city mayor Maria Davydova told TASS on Monday.

"The administration head has declared a state of emergency starting from 14:30 Moscow time (11:30 GMT). In order to assist the fire-affected people, a temporary assistance center has been established and a hot line was set up," she said.

Earlier on Monday, a large fire broke out in Rostov-on-Don’s old town. A fire has engulfed 25 buildings on an area of up to 7,000 square meters in Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don, a source in the head office of the Emergencies Ministry’s Rostov regional branch told TASS.

According to the source, there have been no casualties.

At the same time, a source in the city emergency hospital told TASS that three people injured in the fire have been brought to the hospital.

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry is preparing to dispatch a Beriev Be-200 amphibious aircraft and an Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft to the fire site. The firefighting activity involves more than 200 people and 50 pieces of equipment, including the Emergencies Ministry’s Vyun firefighting vessel and five helicopters.

Six temporary accommodation centers have been set up, where local residents can receive hot meals and basic necessities.