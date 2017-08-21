Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire

World
August 21, 16:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A fire has engulfed 25 buildings on an area of up to 7,000 square meters, according to a source in the Emergencies Ministry’s regional branch

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_961231.stepNow *12 +1}} - 7 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_961231.sliderLength-1}}
©  Yevgeny Dubrovsky/TASS
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
©  Yevgeny Dubrovsky/TASS
© Maxim Romanov/TASS
©  Yevgeny Dubrovsky/TASS
©  Yevgeny Dubrovsky/TASS
©  Yevgeny Dubrovsky/TASS
Editors choice
Lun-class ground effect vehicle (GEV) was designed by Rostislav Alexeyev and used by the Soviet and Russian navies until late 1990s. It carried the P-270 Mosquito guided missile. The only model of this class ever built, the MD-160, entered service with the Black Sea Fleet in 1987
Soviet-era ground effect vehicles August 21, 18:28
A dog looking over Koryaksky active volcano, Russia, August 12
This week in photos: Barcelona terror attack, lightning in Moscow, volcanoes in Kamchatka August 18, 17:59
Armed police officers patrol a street in Las Ramblas, Barcelona
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks August 18, 9:49
Emma Stone, 28, who won Best Actress Oscar award for her role in "La La Land," made $26 million, according to Forbes' calculations
Forbes top ten highest-paid actresses of 2017 August 17, 16:51
A view of the Solovetsky Monastery situated on the Solovetsky Islands in the White Sea in northern Russia
Solovetsky Islands: Russia's UNESCO treasure in the White Sea August 16, 18:02
A participant jumps into the water in his homemade flying machine during the 2017 Red Bull Flugtag
Crazy DIY flying machines at Red Bull Flugtag festival in Moscow August 14, 14:49
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_961231'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_961231'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
©  Yevgeny Dubrovsky/TASS
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
©  Yevgeny Dubrovsky/TASS
© Maxim Romanov/TASS
©  Yevgeny Dubrovsky/TASS
©  Yevgeny Dubrovsky/TASS
©  Yevgeny Dubrovsky/TASS

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. A state of emergency has been declared in Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don, where a fire has consumed more than 6,000 square meters, spokesperson of the city mayor Maria Davydova told TASS on Monday.

"The administration head has declared a state of emergency starting from 14:30 Moscow time (11:30 GMT). In order to assist the fire-affected people, a temporary assistance center has been established and a hot line was set up," she said.

Read also

Fire risk alert issued throughout Russia’s southern Rostov region

Earlier on Monday, a large fire broke out in Rostov-on-Don’s old town.  A fire has engulfed 25 buildings on an area of up to 7,000 square meters in Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don, a source in the head office of the Emergencies Ministry’s Rostov regional branch told TASS.

According to the source, there have been no casualties.

At the same time, a source in the city emergency hospital told TASS that three people injured in the fire have been brought to the hospital.

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry is preparing to dispatch a Beriev Be-200 amphibious aircraft and an Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft to the fire site. The firefighting activity involves more than 200 people and 50 pieces of equipment, including the Emergencies Ministry’s Vyun firefighting vessel and five helicopters.

Six temporary accommodation centers have been set up, where local residents can receive hot meals and basic necessities.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington’s new strategy in Afghanistan aimed against China, expert says
2
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
3
US suspends procedure of issuing nonimmigrant visas throughout Russia as of August 23
4
Soviet-era ground effect vehicles
5
Russia settles last part of USSR's debt
6
Scientists from Russia's Tatarstan to present artificial skin at Army-2017 show
7
Man wearing suicide belt shot dead near Barcelona — media
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама