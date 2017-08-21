Back to Main page
Fire in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don swells to 10,000 square meters

World
August 21, 17:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A state of emergency has been declared in the city

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The fire in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don has swelled to 10,000 square meters, the press service of the Emergencies Ministry’s South Regional Center told TASS.

"The fire has swelled to 10,000 square meters," a source in the press service said adding that 25 buildings were on fire.

The Emergencies Ministry has been increasing the number of people and equipment involved in the firefighting activity. A Beriev Be-200 amphibious aircraft, which has already arrived in Rostov-on-Don, will start combating the blazes shortly. The number of helicopters is also increasing, besides, an Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft is ready to head to Rostov-on-Don from Ramenskoye airfield located in the Moscow region.

More than 500 people have been evacuated form the area affected by the fire. According to preliminary reports, three people have been injured. A state of emergency has been declared in the city.

A source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS that, according to preliminary data, the fire could have been caused by the ignition of a home appliance, while arson seemed unlikely. Police have launched a probe into the fire incident.

