Police detain fourth suspect in Catalonia terror attacks

Turkey wants to use national currencies in trade with Russia — economy ministerBusiness & Economy August 18, 16:31
Police detain fourth suspect in Catalonia terror attacksWorld August 18, 16:05
Roscosmos denies cooperation with North Korea in missile technologiesScience & Space August 18, 15:59
Russia has no plans to attack NATO countries — diplomatWorld August 18, 15:38
Barcelona terror attack caused by illegal migration, Hungarian diplomat saysWorld August 18, 15:30
Russian, German top diplomats discuss North KoreaRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 18, 15:28
Spain hopes for cooperation with Russia in fighting terrorismWorld August 18, 14:50
Russian Central Military District to get 1,000 pieces of military equipment in 2017Military & Defense August 18, 14:21
Kamaz to set up joint venture with Turkish firm for production of cardan shafts in RussiaBusiness & Economy August 18, 14:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the August 17 terror attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, Catalonian police said in a Twitter post on Friday.
"The fourth person has been detained in connection with the events of the last few hours in Cambrils and Barcelona," Catalonian police said in a statement.
On August 17, a van driver hit the crowd in Las Ramblas, Barcelona, killing 13 people and wounding 130. The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (a terror organization outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack.
After that, Catalonian police shot dead five terrorists in southern Cambrils who tried to organize a terror attack similar to that in Barcelona. One person died and six bystanders were wounded in the clash.