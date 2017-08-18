Police detain fourth suspect in Catalonia terror attacks

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the August 17 terror attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, Catalonian police said in a Twitter post on Friday.

"The fourth person has been detained in connection with the events of the last few hours in Cambrils and Barcelona," Catalonian police said in a statement.

On August 17, a van driver hit the crowd in Las Ramblas, Barcelona, killing 13 people and wounding 130. The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (a terror organization outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack.

After that, Catalonian police shot dead five terrorists in southern Cambrils who tried to organize a terror attack similar to that in Barcelona. One person died and six bystanders were wounded in the clash.