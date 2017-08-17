Back to Main page
Putin offers condolences to King of Spain over Barcelona attack

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 17, 22:37 UTC+3

On August 17, a car drove into pedestrians in the La Rambla street area in downtown Barcelona, killing 13

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his condolences to the King of Spain, Felipe VI, over the Barcelona terrorist attack, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Thursday.

Read also

Van rams into pedestrians in Barcelona

Russia condemns terror attack in Barcelona

Russian lawmaker calls on Europe to join efforts in war on terror

"We strongly condemn this brutal and cynical crime against civilians," Putin said in his condolence message. "What has happened once again emphasizes the need for the global community to join efforts to fight against the forces of terror," he added.

The Russian leader conveyed sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

On Thursday, a car drove into pedestrians in the La Rambla street area in downtown Barcelona, causing fatalities and casualties. The Catalonia police have designated the incident as a terrorist attack. According to the local authorities, two suspects have been detained.

