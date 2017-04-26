Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin urges to join efforts in war on terror

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 26, 10:25 UTC+3
Vladimir Putin has said that tackling the issue of combating terrorism in the Middle East and North Africa require a consolidated approach
Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that tackling the issue of combating terrorism and efforts to resolve the situation in the Middle East and North Africa require a consolidated and balanced approach.

"The agenda of the current conference (the Moscow Conference on International Security) includes serious issues that require a balanced and consolidated approach," Putin noted in his welcome address to the participants in the conference. "These are, above all, the fight against terrorism as a major threat to the global and regional security and stability along with the issues related to the political and diplomatic settlement of numerous conflicts, primarily, in the Middle East and North Africa."

Read also
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat says war on terror must be uncompromising, merciless

The Russian president’s address was read out by Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev.

Putin noted that special attention at the conference should also be paid to countering other, no less important challenges.

The head of state emphasized that the conference in Moscow that had become a tradition is known for its busy agenda and authoritative participants representing military agencies, international organizations, scientific and political circles. "I am confident that open and constructive debates at the forum will provide a good opportunity for the participants to exchange experience and information and expand professional contacts," Putin noted. "This direct, fruitful dialogue strengthening partnership is crucial today."

Military intervention unacceptable

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev has said military intervention in the affairs of the countries that are actively resisting terrorism is unacceptable.

"It is important to make sure that the fight against this threat (terrorism) does not turn into a pretext for exerting pressure on sovereign countries, the way it happens in some regions of the world," he said speaking at the Moscow Conference on International Security on Wednesday. "Moreover, attempts to intervene militarily in the affairs of the countries effectively resisting terrorism are inadmissible."

Read also

Russia, Iran and Syria vow to countinue war on terrorism
Russia calls on global community to forge united front in war on terror — diplomat
Lavrov stresses importance of stepping up joint efforts in war on terror
Russian diplomat believes war on terror inseparable from political process
War on terror may be among Washington’s priorities — Russian diplomat

Patrushev emphasized that terrorism "has no national identity and requires a collective response." He added that new footholds of the Islamic State (IS, terror group, outlawed in Russia) and other international terrorist organizations are being established in various regions of the world. In light of this, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council pointed to the importance to establish effective cooperation between law enforcement agencies, including exchanging information on the movements of foreign militants and planned terror attacks, the forms and methods of their activities and specific suspects. "The Russian Federal Security Service’s databank to counter terrorism provides optimal opportunities for that," he said.

He noted the need for closer coordination within the UN and other international organizations and "efforts to counter attempts to shield terrorists from the sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council."

According to Patrushev, international terrorism is closely intertwined with transnational organized crime, including drug crimes. "It is necessary to go over to developing effective mechanisms to bring them (new psychoactive substances) under national and international control and ensure effective cooperation between countries in countering attempts aimed at undermining the international legal regime in drug control," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia takes steps in response to NATO’s activities in Europe
2
Russian security chief warns external provocations may lead to war on Korean Peninsula
3
Russia’s FSB chief says Islamic State holding talks on uniting with other terror groups
4
Defense minister stresses US attack on Syrian base jeopardized Russian servicemen's lives
5
Government is not going to reject floating ruble rate, Putin says
6
Russian security chief: Fake news on cyberattacks used to undermine state sovereignty
7
Press review: Trump turns up heat on Iran nukes and US seeks to restore safe Syrian skies
TOP STORIES
Реклама