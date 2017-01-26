War on terror may be among Washington’s priorities — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s statements on the threat of terrorism give rise to the hope that combating this threat will become one of Washington’s priorities, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"There is hope that the current level of challenges and threats will make everyone understand that it’s time these challenges and threats are tackled while it is no use creating a virtual enemy that uses virtual instruments of aggression," she noted. "We have heard Trump repeating that international terrorism is the main threat and his unconditional priority is to combat this scourge. This gives rise to optimism and to the hope that it will really become one of the United States’ priorities.".