Russia ready to consider Trump’s proposals on combating terror — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 23, 13:16 UTC+3
Many of US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy priorities are in line with Russia’s position, Sergey Lavrov says
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Moscow has been closely following the situation in the US and has already realized that many of US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy priorities are in line with Russia’s position, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto.

"We have been following the situation in the US," Lavrov said. "We can see that many of the major foreign policy issues that Donald Trump has mentioned overlap with what (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin has been saying about Russia’s foreign policy priorities."

"The fight against ISIL (Islamic state’s former name) was announced as a major priority (of the new US administration), the fight is planned to be carried out until this terror group is completely destroyed which is in the interests of Russia, the US and many other countries, including Hungary," the Russian top diplomat stressed. "We are fully prepared to take into account the ways to combat terror that the Trump administration will outline."

The top diplomat says Russia is ready to take into account Trump’s anti-terrorism course.

Russia is ready to mend ties with US basing on search for balance of interests, he stressed. Trump’s statements on combating terror in line with stance of Russia, other countries, Lavrov added.

"We don’t get too excited, but we will be ready to go our own part of the way so that the relations with the US normalize. This is possible only based on equality, respect for each other and search for balance of interests where we have common goals such as war on terror," Lavrov said.

Foreign policy
