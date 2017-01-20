Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin spokesman: 'Trump is not our guy, he is America's'

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 20, 14:52 UTC+3
"He is the president of the United States," Peskov has reminded
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, considers it a big mistake to think the US President-elect Donald Trump is "Russia's man".

"He is not our man, he is America's man," the press secretary said in an interview with Vesti on Saturday weekly television program, a fragment from which Rossiya 1 broadcasted on Friday.

"He is the president of the United States of America."

Read also
Diplomat: Trump’s inauguration raises hope for end of crisis in Russia-US relations

"It must be the biggest mistake by western analysts, by some of our political analysts to consider him being our man," he said. 

On January 20, Washington will host the inauguration ceremony for the U.S. 45th president Donald Trump.

On Thursday, the New York Times wrote "American law enforcement and intelligence agencies are examining intercepted communications and financial transactions as part of a broad investigation into possible links between Russian officials and associates of President-elect Donald J. Trump, including his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, current and former senior American officials."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Dmitry Peskov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin's spokesman reveals Russian president's plans for Trump's inauguration ceremony
2
Trump's inaugural address: When America is united, America is totally unstoppable
3
Russian arms foundry mints one-kilo silver ‘In Trump We Trust’ commemorative coin
4
Hermitage chief: New Palmyra destruction comes across as militants' vengeance
5
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministry
6
Agreement on bases in Syria to serve strengthening of stability in Middle East — MP
7
Kremlin says Syrian army keeps plans to liberate Palmyra from Islamic State
TOP STORIES
Реклама