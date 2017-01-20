Kremlin spokesman: 'Trump is not our guy, he is America's'

Agreement on bases in Syria to serve strengthening of stability in Middle East — MPRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 20, 21:18
Trump's inaugural address: When America is united, America is totally unstoppableWorld January 20, 20:57
Hermitage chief: New Palmyra destruction comes across as militants' vengeanceRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 20, 20:29
Russia's first deputy PM wants to keep current tax system for next political cycleBusiness & Economy January 20, 19:53
Russia’s Shipulin clinches gold in 20km individual race of IBU World Cup stage in ItalySport January 20, 19:18
Prominent Russian adventurer Konyukhov to take samples from Mariana Trench floorSociety & Culture January 20, 19:15
Gazprom CEO says North Stream-2 pipeline proves relevanceBusiness & Economy January 20, 19:10
More survivors found in avalanche-hit Italian hotel — mediaWorld January 20, 18:48
Donald Trump takes office as 45th US PresidentWorld January 20, 18:21
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, considers it a big mistake to think the US President-elect Donald Trump is "Russia's man".
"He is not our man, he is America's man," the press secretary said in an interview with Vesti on Saturday weekly television program, a fragment from which Rossiya 1 broadcasted on Friday.
"He is the president of the United States of America."
"It must be the biggest mistake by western analysts, by some of our political analysts to consider him being our man," he said.
On January 20, Washington will host the inauguration ceremony for the U.S. 45th president Donald Trump.
On Thursday, the New York Times wrote "American law enforcement and intelligence agencies are examining intercepted communications and financial transactions as part of a broad investigation into possible links between Russian officials and associates of President-elect Donald J. Trump, including his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, current and former senior American officials."