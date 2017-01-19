Diplomat: Trump’s inauguration raises hope for end of crisis in Russia-US relations

Activists in Berlin stage picket condemning Obama’s foreign policyWorld January 19, 21:17
MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The inauguration of Donald Trump, scheduled for January 20, makes one hopeful the crisis in Russian-US relations will be overcome, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.
"Tomorrow, on January 20, the United States’ new president, Donald Trump, will be inaugurated and this makes one hopeful that the crisis into which the Russian-US relations were plunged by the previous Barack Obama team will be overcome," Zakharova said.
The inauguration ceremony will be held in Washington on January 20 for Donald Trump as the US President and Mike Pence as the US Vice-President. The 58th inauguration ceremony in the US history is expected to be attended by outgoing US President Barack Obama and US Vice-President Joseph Biden with their families, members of the Trump family, US House of Representatives Speaker Republican Paul Ryan, members of both Houses of the US Congress, former members of the US administration and candidates for these posts in the new government, members of the US Supreme Court, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, governors of US states and representatives of the diplomatic corps. Some former heads of state will also attend the inauguration ceremony.
Former US President Jimmy Carter has already confirmed his participation in the event. Later, this was also done by George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and also his spouse Hillary who was Trump’s rival in the US presidential elections.