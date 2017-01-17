Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov hopes Trump’s administration won’t preach to Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 17, 13:37 UTC+3
The Russian top diplomat comments on Tillerson’s statement that the US should be clear-headed about its relationship with Russia
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The statements made by US Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson provide hope that the administration of Donald Trump won’t attempt to pontificate to Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during his annual press conference on Tuesday.

"We understand that we deal with people who won’t be pontificating but will try to understand the interests of their partners," Lavrov said commenting on Tillerson’s statement that the US should be clear-headed about its relationship with Russia that "poses a risk but is not unpredictable in advancing its own interests."

Lavrov stressed that it’s useless to try to analyze and interpret the Senate hearing now and what matters most is the actions and positions voiced when people take office in Washington.

Read also

Moscow declines to comment on Tillerson’s statements before his official endorsement
Trump, Tillerson’s declarations aiming to please US senator, says senior MP
Tillerson says US needs open and frank dialogue with Russia
Kremlin hopes Tillerson will listen to Russia’s arguments
Kremlin doesn't expect dialogue with US on Syria to improve instantly under Tillerson
Lavrov describes Rex Tillerson as pragmatic person

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov believes US wanted to use IS, Jabhat al-Nusra to overthrow Assad
2
Putin accuses outgoing US administration of attempting to undermine Trump’s legitimacy
3
S-400 air defense missile regiment to assume combat duty in Crimea
4
Defense Ministry launches large-scale upgrade of practice ranges in west Russia
5
Russia’s VTB Bank gave $11.6 bln loan to buyers of Rosneft stake — RBC
6
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov holds annual press conference
7
Russian PM says up to $1.8 bln to be earmarked to prop up economy in 2017
TOP STORIES
Реклама