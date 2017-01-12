Back to Main page
Moscow declines to comment on Tillerson’s statements before his official endorsement

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 12, 18:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russia has never expected simple relations with the United States, Maria Zakharova has noted
1 pages in this article
Rex Tillerson

Rex Tillerson

© AP Photo/Steve Helber

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Moscow won’t comment on statements by Rex Tillerson nominated by US President-elect Donald Trump for the post of the US Secretary of State before he is officially endorsed, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"After Tillerson is appointed, official statements will be made and we’ll comment on them," the diplomat said.

"Now even the appointment has not been made and there is still a long way for the new administration to take their seats. Give them some time," the spokeswoman said.

Russia has never expected "simplicity in relations with the United States," Zakharova said.

"We look realistically at our bilateral relations," the Russian diplomat said.

Earlier reports said Tillerson told the US Senate hearings he was prepared to support the furnishing of Ukraine with lethal weapons. Also, he spoke for keeping the current sanctions against Russia and called for building up the volumes of propagandistic broadcasting to Russia.

