Putin expects Russia, US to restore normal relations

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 17, 17:43 UTC+3
The restoration of ties will facilitate the development of global economy as well as help ensure global stability and security, Putin says
MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects Moscow and Washington to restore normal interstate relations.

"I very much hope that common sense will prevail. This also concerns relations between the United Stated and their allies, including European countries. The outgoing US administration involved many European leaders into its internal political struggle that has given rise to many of the current problems," the Russian president said after meeting with his Moldovan counterpart Igor Dodon.

Putin also said he was sure that "in the end, normal interstate relations will be restored which is in the interests of the peoples of the European Union, Russia and the United States and which will facilitate the development of global economy as well as help ensure global stability and security."

Persons
Vladimir Putin
