Italy’s Berlusconi welcomes Trump’s call for closer ties with Russia

ROME, January 23. /TASS/. Italy’s former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has welcomed the plans of new US President Donald Trump to carry out a policy towards rapprochement with Russia.

"I see only positive moments in resuming cooperation with Russia, the country that should be an ally both for America and the whole world and no way an enemy," the politician and leader of the Forza Italia (Go Italy) said in an interview with La Stampa newspaper.

The former Italian premier said he does not back "the return to the isolation strategy" in the economy proposed by Trump. "This would be a huge mistake both for America and the whole world," Berlusconi said.

The politician also said that Europe in its current form being built by bureaucrats in Brussels has failed. "This prompts a reaction of rejection. That’s why the European dream is vital today as never before. Europe needs to think about what it should be, otherwise it will die. And these are the words of a convinced supporter of a united Europe," he said.