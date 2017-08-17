Russia condemns terror attack in Barcelona

MOSCOW, August 17./TASS/. Russia strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Barcelona, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Barcelona. We are confident that this evil cannot be justified," the ministry said on its Twitter account.

"We convey words of sympathy to the people of Spain. We are mourning together with you," the ministry said.

Earlier on Thursday, a van ploughed into a crowd of people in the busy Las Ramblas area of Barcelona. The van drove more than 530 meters, mowing down people.

Thirteen people were killed and at least 50 were injured in a terror attack in the las Ramblas area of Barcelona, Catalan police said