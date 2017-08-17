Russian lawmaker calls on Europe to join efforts in war on terror

Krasnodar FC beats Crvena Zvezda 3:2 in Europa League play-off first leg matchSport August 17, 22:45
MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The European countries need to join their efforts to fight against international terrorism, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee for International Affairs Leonid Slutsky told reporters, commenting on the Barcelona attack.
"A terrorist attack has happened in another important European tourism destination - this time, in Barcelona," Slutsky said. "This kind of attacks all look similar - a car drives into civilians. It is impossible to get used to hearing such news, you feel shock and pain every time," he added.
At the same time, in Slutsky’s words, "every time, the same question arises - how many more victims will it take before the western politicians realize that international terrorism will not stop, so playing games with it in order to achieve political goas is extremely dangerous." "It is only possible to effectively fight against terrorists if the world joins forces," the senior Russian lawmaker stressed.
On Thursday, a car drove into pedestrians in the La Rambla street area in downtown Barcelona, causing fatalities and casualties. The Catalonia police have designated the incident as a terrorist attack.