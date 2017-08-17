Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian lawmaker calls on Europe to join efforts in war on terror

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 17, 21:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On August 17, a car drove into pedestrians in the La Rambla street area in downtown Barcelona

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The European countries need to join their efforts to fight against international terrorism, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee for International Affairs Leonid Slutsky told reporters, commenting on the Barcelona attack.

Read also

Van rams into pedestrians in Barcelona

"A terrorist attack has happened in another important European tourism destination - this time, in Barcelona," Slutsky said. "This kind of attacks all look similar - a car drives into civilians. It is impossible to get used to hearing such news, you feel shock and pain every time," he added.

At the same time, in Slutsky’s words, "every time, the same question arises - how many more victims will it take before the western politicians realize that international terrorism will not stop, so playing games with it in order to achieve political goas is extremely dangerous." "It is only possible to effectively fight against terrorists if the world joins forces," the senior Russian lawmaker stressed.

On Thursday, a car drove into pedestrians in the La Rambla street area in downtown Barcelona, causing fatalities and casualties. The Catalonia police have designated the incident as a terrorist attack.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Scientists foresee Russian gene therapy for HIV cure may be registered in 5-10 years
2
Syrian army finds UK and US chemical agents at depots captured from terrorists
3
Press review: Russia boosts military potential and Donbass awaits crucial meeting
4
Russia to demonstrate new fixed-wing and rotary drones at Army-2017 forum
5
Russian Center for Reconciliation calls on Syrians to join anti-terrorism efforts
6
Russian diplomat comments on Poland’s allegations about USSR starting World War II
7
Russian diplomat calls on all countries to fight against extremist web sites
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама