Spain hopes for cooperation with Russian in fighting terrorism

World
August 18, 14:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On August 17, a car drove into pedestrians in the La Rambla street area in downtown Barcelona, killing 14

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Successful fighting terrorism requires common effort, and Spain hopes for cooperation with Russia in this sphere, Spain’s Ambassador to Russia Ignacio on Friday after the mourning ceremony by the embassy in Moscow.

"Terrorism is a global threat and fighting it requires global means," the diplomat said. "Spain, unfortunately, has a big experience in fighting terrorism and it shows fighting terrorism may be successful."

"We hope, we shall continue the successful fighting against terrorism, and here other countries will help us, including Russia," he added.

"We would like to thank those who expresses solidarity with us, including the Russian people," the ambassador said.

On Friday, Muscovites are bringing flowers and candles to the diplomatic mission. The flags of Spain and the European Union above the building is at half-mast. The embassy opened a condolences book on Friday from 1 to 5 p.m.

On August 17, around 17:00 local time (18:00 Moscow time) a van drove into pedestrians in La Rambla Street in downtown Barcelona. Police classified the incident as a terrorist attack. Later on, the Islamic State organization (outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for it.

At night to Friday, Catalonia's police killed in Cambrils four terrorists and injured another one, who died later on. The terrorists attempted a terrorist attack similar to the one in Barcelona on August 17, where 14 died and more than 100 were injured.

