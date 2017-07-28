Back to Main page
FSB detains Central Asians on suspicion of plotting terrorist attacks in St Petersburg

World
July 28, 11:16 UTC+3
© Alexandr Ryumin/TASS

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. FSB detained seven people coming from Central Asia on suspicion of plotting terrorist attacks in St. Petersburg, FSB said on Friday.

"The Federal Security Service on July 28, 2017, detained a group of seven people, who come from the Central Asian region, as they are suspected of plotting terrorist attacks in St. Petersburg's railway transport and public places," FSB said.

