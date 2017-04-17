Back to Main page
FSB busts illegal arms pipeline from Ukraine, EU to Russia

World
April 17, 11:37 UTC+3
Required investigative measures have been taken against 54 members of this group exposed in 24 Russian regions, the FSB said
MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has busted a channel of arms supplies from Ukraine and European Union (EU) countries to Russia, the FSB press office reported on Monday.

"The Federal Security Service of Russia has cut short jointly with Russia’s Interior Ministry the unlawful activity of an interregional group complicit in organizing a channel of weapons supplies from countries of the European Union and Ukraine to the Russian Federation," the FSB press office said.

"Required investigative measures have been taken against 54 members of this group exposed in 24 Russian regions," the FSB press office said.

