FSB busts illegal arms pipeline from Ukraine, EU to Russia

Russian senator says Erdogan to face growing domestic resistance after referendumRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 17, 11:20
Ecologists are against oil terminal construction in northern Krasnoyarsk territoryBusiness & Economy April 17, 8:56
Arctic off-roader expedition starts from Russia's ArkhangelskBusiness & Economy April 17, 8:16
Supporters of presidential system claim victory in Turkish referendumWorld April 17, 0:15
Most Turks favor amendments to country’s constitution — ErdoganWorld April 17, 0:05
Putin greets Orthodox believers on Easter SundaySociety & Culture April 16, 14:19
Russian senate speaker, Saudi Arabia's king stress need to jointly fight against terrorWorld April 16, 14:14
Millions of Christians worldwide celebrate EasterSociety & Culture April 16, 6:30
North Korea attempts another missile test but fails — mediaWorld April 16, 2:49
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has busted a channel of arms supplies from Ukraine and European Union (EU) countries to Russia, the FSB press office reported on Monday.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia has cut short jointly with Russia’s Interior Ministry the unlawful activity of an interregional group complicit in organizing a channel of weapons supplies from countries of the European Union and Ukraine to the Russian Federation," the FSB press office said.
"Required investigative measures have been taken against 54 members of this group exposed in 24 Russian regions," the FSB press office said.