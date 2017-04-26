Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s FSB chief says Islamic State holding talks on uniting with other terror groups

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 26, 11:12 UTC+3
The Russian defense minister says militants have been joining refugees to leave the Middle East and travel to other countries
Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Intelligence services have obtained information that the Islamic State terrorist organization is holding talks on unification with other terrorist groups, Head of Russia’s Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov said at the Moscow Conference on International Security on Wednesday.

Read also
Almost half of foreign Islamic State militants are from CIS countries

"The heads of major international terrorist organizations such as the Islamic State, Jabhat al-Nusra (both terrorist groups, outlawed in Russia), and also the remainder of the earlier existing structures of Al-Qaeda have started changing their tactics understanding that they face complete destruction in the zone of their previous dominance," Bortnikov explained.

They have beefed up the deployment of militants to Afghanistan, Yemen and deep in Africa, and also started creating strongholds and bases. "In fact, a new large-scale terrorist network is being formed. Besides, evidence show that the Islamic State is holding talks on possible unification with other groups."

Two IS supporters in FSB custody

Russia’s Federal Security Service has detained two supporters of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia), who were plotting a terrorist attack, on the Far Eastern island of Sakhalin, the FSB’s Center for Public Relations told TASS.

According to the center, the two IS members, detained in the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, were planning to carry out a huge terrorist attack in a crowded public place.

"During a search of their residences, a homemade explosive device was seized, as well as components for (IEDs) improvised explosive devices, IS propaganda and banned extremist literature," the center added.

The FSB has launched a criminal case against the suspects. "The circumstances surrounding their illegal activities are being established, and an investigation is underway," the FSB Center for Public Relations stated.

Militants join refugees

Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said militants have been joining refugees to leave the Middle East and travel to other countries in order to commit crimes.

"At the same time, militant groups step up their activities. Thousands of civilians flee militant-controlled areas but combatants join refugees to travel to other countries and carry out their criminal plans," Shoigu said.

The Russian defense minister added that terrorism still remained the main threat to global security so it had been decided to consider this issue once again at the Sixth Moscow Conference on International Security.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia takes steps in response to NATO’s activities in Europe
2
Russian security chief warns external provocations may lead to war on Korean Peninsula
3
Russia’s FSB chief says Islamic State holding talks on uniting with other terror groups
4
Defense minister stresses US attack on Syrian base jeopardized Russian servicemen's lives
5
Government is not going to reject floating ruble rate, Putin says
6
Russian security chief: Fake news on cyberattacks used to undermine state sovereignty
7
Press review: Trump turns up heat on Iran nukes and US seeks to restore safe Syrian skies
TOP STORIES
Реклама