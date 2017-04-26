Russia’s FSB chief says Islamic State holding talks on uniting with other terror groups

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Intelligence services have obtained information that the Islamic State terrorist organization is holding talks on unification with other terrorist groups, Head of Russia’s Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov said at the Moscow Conference on International Security on Wednesday.

"The heads of major international terrorist organizations such as the Islamic State, Jabhat al-Nusra (both terrorist groups, outlawed in Russia), and also the remainder of the earlier existing structures of Al-Qaeda have started changing their tactics understanding that they face complete destruction in the zone of their previous dominance," Bortnikov explained.

They have beefed up the deployment of militants to Afghanistan, Yemen and deep in Africa, and also started creating strongholds and bases. "In fact, a new large-scale terrorist network is being formed. Besides, evidence show that the Islamic State is holding talks on possible unification with other groups."

Two IS supporters in FSB custody

Russia’s Federal Security Service has detained two supporters of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia), who were plotting a terrorist attack, on the Far Eastern island of Sakhalin, the FSB’s Center for Public Relations told TASS.

According to the center, the two IS members, detained in the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, were planning to carry out a huge terrorist attack in a crowded public place.

"During a search of their residences, a homemade explosive device was seized, as well as components for (IEDs) improvised explosive devices, IS propaganda and banned extremist literature," the center added.



The FSB has launched a criminal case against the suspects. "The circumstances surrounding their illegal activities are being established, and an investigation is underway," the FSB Center for Public Relations stated.

Militants join refugees

Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said militants have been joining refugees to leave the Middle East and travel to other countries in order to commit crimes.

"At the same time, militant groups step up their activities. Thousands of civilians flee militant-controlled areas but combatants join refugees to travel to other countries and carry out their criminal plans," Shoigu said.

The Russian defense minister added that terrorism still remained the main threat to global security so it had been decided to consider this issue once again at the Sixth Moscow Conference on International Security.