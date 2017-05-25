Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FSB detains four Islamic State suspects for plotting terror attacks

World
May 25, 14:04 UTC+3

At least four members of the IS terrorist group were detained in Moscow; some of them are Russian citizens

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, has detained four suspects tied to the (outlawed-in-Russia) terrorist organization Islamic State for plotting terrorist attacks at transport facilities.

Read also

Russia’s FSB chief says Islamic State holding talks on uniting with other terror groups

The FSB’s public relations center said that on May 25 four members of the terrorist group were detained in Moscow. Some were Russian citizens and others, residents of Central Asian countries. They were gearing up to detonate makeshift explosive devices at Moscow’s transport facilities.

The Islamic State-linked group was directed from Syria, the FSB said.

"After the act of sabotage, the terrorists planned to leave for Syria to join the Islamic State in its combat operations," the FSB stated.

The intelligence services have also uncovered an explosives laboratory during searches of the IS-linked suspects’ living quarters:

As the FSB press office reported, "during the searches at the detainees’ living areas, the operatives uncovered a laboratory for making explosives, an improvised explosive device with striking elements ready for use and components for its production, and also automatic firearms, ammunition, grenades, literature and video records of extremist and terrorist nature."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Terrorism
In other media
Реклама
Photo
17
US President Donald Trump's first trip abroad
5
Police say death toll in Manchester Arena explosion reaches 22
7
Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin decorates commandoes for two-day face-to-face clash with militants in Syria
2
Russia’s advanced Ka-62 helicopter performs debut flight
3
Press review: Kiev’s Russian rail cut and Montenegrin opposition’s Russian Crimea stance
4
Stoltenberg says Russia needs to stop supporting Donbass to improve relations with NATO
5
Russia, Philippines ready to sign documents on cooperation in various spheres — Lavrov
6
NATO secretary general says 2011 bombardment of Libya aimed at protecting civilians
7
Russian watchdog vows messengers bill won’t mean ‘control over private correspondence’
TOP STORIES
Реклама