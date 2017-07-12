Back to Main page
North Korea warns military standoff will lead to US self-destruction

World
July 12, 8:55 UTC+3 PYONGYANG

The state-run newspaper says that now North Korea possesses the capabilities to deliver a powerful counterstrike that "will turn the US into a pile of ash"

© Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

PYONGYANG, July 12. /TASS/. North Korea warns the United States’ administration against pressuring Pyongyang by force, a state-run North Korean government newspaper, Minju Choson (Democratic Korea), wrote on Wednesday.

Military confrontation with North Korea will "inevitably lead the US to self-destruction," the paper says.

The US presidential administration "prepares for provocative and dangerous military steps," using the claims that the July 4 launch of North Korea's Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) poses threat to the world, it says.

The state-run newspaper warns that now North Korea possesses the capabilities to deliver a powerful counterstrike that "will turn the US into a pile of ash."

After Donald Trump’s administration assumed power, the era of "strategic patience" with North Korea ended and Washington launched an active international campaign with the goal of stepping up pressure on Pyongyang over its missile and nuclear tests, it writes.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told the UN Security Council last week that Washington was prepared to use the full range of its capabilities to defend itself and its allies from a threat coming from North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs. The diplomat did not rule out that the US could use military forces if necessary.

The United States and North Korea have no diplomatic relations. Washington’s interests in Pyongyang are represented by Sweden’s Embassy. The armed conflict in the Korean Peninsula of 1950-1953 ended in the signing of a truce agreement. So, in format terms, the United States and North Korea are at war, with their political relations staying strained. North Korean newspapers stress that the US remains a foe of the Korean nation.

