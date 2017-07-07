Back to Main page
Putin calls for pragmatism and caution in resolving North Korean nuclear issue

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 07, 17:11 UTC+3

Russian President Vladimir Putin and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have discussed the North Korea's nuclear program

© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

HAMBURG, July 7. /TASS/. The North Korean nuclear program is a very pressing issue, and it is necessary to act pragmatically and very carefully to tackle it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday.

"The North Korean nuclear program is a very acute problem. We must not lose our self-command, we need to act pragmatically and very carefully," Putin said.

He noted that he is glad to have an opportunity to discuss all these issues with the South Korean president.

For his part, Moon Jae-in pointed to the need to address the North Korean threat issue jointly. According to the South Korean president, "the North Korean nuclear provocation poses a threat not only to the Korean region but to the whole Asian region."

He emphasized that the international community should solve this problem by joining forces. "We assign a very important role to Russia here," the president added.

"I would like to thank you for the invitation to visit Vladivostok. I would be glad to take part in the forum," the South Korean president said at a meeting with Putin held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the German city of Hamburg. He, in turn, invited the Russian leader to make a visit to South Korea. "It would provide us with a good opportunity to discuss all bilateral issues," Moon Jae-in said.

