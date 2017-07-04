Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

North Korean missile capable of hitting targets in Alaska, Europe — South Korean military

World
July 04, 13:30 UTC+3 SEOUL

North Korea’s television earlier announced the first successful launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi

SEOUL, July 4. /TASS/. The new North Korean ballistic missile has a range of up to 8,000 kilometers, a source in South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff told TASS on Tuesday.

"According to our estimates, if the missile flies on the optimal trajectory, it may cover up to 8,000 kilometers," the source said. "It means that the missile is capable of hitting targets across Alaska and a large part of Europe," he added.

Read also

North Korean missile launch poses no threat to Russia— Defense Ministry

North Korea’s television earlier announced the first successful launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile. The missile reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers and flew 933 kilometers in 29 minutes, the North Korean television added. The missile launch was ordered by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Monday.

The statement said that being a true nuclear power, "North Korea is capable of targeting any region of the world and thus putting an end to the threat of war posed by the United States, ensuring peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and the entire region."

According to Japan’s Defense Ministry, the missile launched by North Korea exceeded an altitude of 2,500 kilometers and allegedly landed in the Sea of Japan in the country’s exclusive economic zone.

Read also

North Korean experts warn Pyongyang can strike any region in the world

North Korea claims successful launch of Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile

Japanese Defense Ministry says North Korean missile exceeds altitude of 2,500 kilometers

Pentagon detects launch of intermediate range ballistic missile in North Korea

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Chinese leader expresses confidence his visit to Russia will be fruitful
2
Putin and Xi Jinping discuss international security in Kremlin
3
Terror attack organized by Kiev-backed saboteurs prevented in Donetsk
4
Poll indicates 10% of Russians contemplate moving to another country
5
North Korean missile launch poses no threat to Russia— Defense Ministry
6
North Korean missile capable of hitting targets in Alaska, Europe — South Korean military
7
Over 5,000 troops and around 100 aircraft involved in drills in Russia’s West
TOP STORIES
Реклама