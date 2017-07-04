North Korean missile capable of hitting targets in Alaska, Europe — South Korean military

SEOUL, July 4. /TASS/. The new North Korean ballistic missile has a range of up to 8,000 kilometers, a source in South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff told TASS on Tuesday.

"According to our estimates, if the missile flies on the optimal trajectory, it may cover up to 8,000 kilometers," the source said. "It means that the missile is capable of hitting targets across Alaska and a large part of Europe," he added.

North Korea’s television earlier announced the first successful launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile. The missile reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers and flew 933 kilometers in 29 minutes, the North Korean television added. The missile launch was ordered by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Monday.

The statement said that being a true nuclear power, "North Korea is capable of targeting any region of the world and thus putting an end to the threat of war posed by the United States, ensuring peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and the entire region."

According to Japan’s Defense Ministry, the missile launched by North Korea exceeded an altitude of 2,500 kilometers and allegedly landed in the Sea of Japan in the country’s exclusive economic zone.