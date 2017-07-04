Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Pentagon detects launch of intermediate range ballistic missile in North Korea

World
July 04, 7:12 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Earlier on Tuesday, South Korea’s Yonhap agency reported that the launch of the missiles was carried out from North Pyongan province

Share
1 pages in this article
©  Space Imaging/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, July 4. /TASS/. The US military detected a launch of a medium-range ballistic missile in North Korea, a representative of the United States Pacific Command (USPACOM) told TASS on Tuesday.

The missiles flew towards the Sea of Japan, the representative said.

"US Pacific Command detected and tracked what we assess was a North Korean missile launch at 2:40 p.m. Hawaii time July 03. The single launch of a land-based, intermediate range ballistic missile occurred near the Panghyon Airfield. The missile was tracked for 37 minutes and landed in the Sea of Japan," he said.

Read also

TV: North Korea launches missile that may fall in exclusive economic zone of Japan

"The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) assessed that the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, South Korea’s Yonhap agency reported that the launch of the missiles was carried out from North Pyongan province.

Another launch of a ballistic missile by Pyongyang clearly shows the growing threat of its nuclear missile program, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a press conference on Tuesday.

"North Korea again launched a ballistic missile, ignoring numerous warnings of the global community. The current missile launch clearly shows that the threat [of North Korea] has increased even more," he said.

In the beginning of the year, the situation on the Korean Peninsula worsened, after Pyongyang, in violation of the resolutions of the UN Security Council, carried out a nuclear test and later launched a ballistic missile with an artificial Earth satellite. In September 2016, North Korea conducted another nuclear test, and during the year carried out more than 20 missile launches.

On June 2, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on expanding sanctions against North Korea. The document adds several organizations and individuals who are involved in Pyongyang’s programs for the development of nuclear weapons and their means of delivery to the sanctions list.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat warns against fake media reports on alleged chemical weapons use by Damascus
2
Russia’s agriculture minister expects food embargo to be in effect until 2020
3
Russia's counter-sanctions: What you need to know
4
Russian diplomat says Nord Stream 2 to be implemented despite EC games
5
Russia sets its sights on reconstructing 18 Arctic airports
6
Putin to award Chinese President Xi Jinping with Order of St. Andrew
7
Gorbachev calls on Russian and US leaders to relaunch dialogue
TOP STORIES
Реклама