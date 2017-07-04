TV: North Korea launches missile that may fall in exclusive economic zone of Japan

TV: North Korea launches missile that may fall in exclusive economic zone of JapanWorld July 04, 4:46
TOKYO, July 4. /TASS/. North Korea has launched a missile in the direction of the Sea of Japan on Tuesday morning, NHK TV channel reported referring to Japan’s Defense Ministry. The missile may fall in the exclusive economic zone of Japan.
According to South Korea’s Yonhap, the missile, which is probably a ballistic one, was launched from North Pyongan province.
The office of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has set up an emergency headquarters to collect information. The Coast Guard warned the crews of local ships about the missile launch and asked them not to approach the wreckage if they discover any.