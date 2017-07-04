Japanese Defense Ministry says North Korean missile exceeds altitude of 2,500 kilometers

North Korean experts warn Pyongyang can strike any region in the worldWorld July 04, 11:32
TOKYO, July 4. /TASS/. The missile launched by North Korea on Tuesday, exceeded an altitude of 2,500 kilometers, Japan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement adding that the missile flew about 900 kilometers in 40 minutes.
"Details are being analyzed, however, the ballistic missile allegedly exceeded an altitude of 2,500 kilometers and flew about 900 kilometers in 40 minutes before landing in the Sea of Japan in our country’s exclusive economic zone," the statement reads.
Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said earlier that there had been no reports about any damage or other consequences caused by the missile launch.