Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

North Korean experts warn Pyongyang can strike any region in the world

World
July 04, 11:32 UTC+3 PYONGYANG

Earlier on Tuesday, North Korea’s television announced the first successful launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

PYONGYANG, July 4. /TASS/. North Korea is capable now of delivering a missile strike on any region of the world, the DPRK’s Military Academy said commenting on a successful test of the Hwason-14 intercontinental ballistic missile, "created in line with a strategic decision of the country’s leader Kim Jong-un."

More news on
TENSIONS ON THE KOREAN PENINSULA
© AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

Moscow deeply concerned over North Korean missile tests — diplomat

North Korea test-fires several antiship missiles

UN Security Council expands sanctions on North Korea

The statement, published by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Tuesday, says that as a full-fledged nuclear nation, which possesses the most powerful ICBM, "North Korea is capable of delivering a strike on any region of the globe, and will bring an end to the war threat coming from the United States, and ensure safe protection of peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and in the whole region."

The academy confirmed the country’s commitment to the policy put forward by Kim Jong-un towards developing economy and enhancing missile and nuclear potential. The statement said the ICBM test "has not had any negative impact on the security of neighboring countries."

Earlier on Tuesday, North Korea’s television announced the first successful launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile. According to media reports, the missile launch was ordered by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Monday. He personally supervised the test launch.

The missile reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers and flew 933 kilometers in 39 minutes, hitting precisely its target in the Sea of Japan, the North Korean television said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
North Korean experts warn Pyongyang can strike any region in the world
2
Over 3,000 Baltic Fleet servicemen involved in military drills in Russia's West
3
TV: North Korea launches missile that may fall in exclusive economic zone of Japan
4
Kremlin believes upcoming Putin-Trump meeting is equally important for Russia, US
5
Senator assures all conditions created for operation of Russian base in Kyrgyzstan
6
Russian diplomat says Nord Stream 2 to be implemented despite EC games
7
Kremlin dismisses spike in capital outflow from Russia as short-term market correction
TOP STORIES
Реклама