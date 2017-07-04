North Korean experts warn Pyongyang can strike any region in the world

PYONGYANG, July 4. /TASS/. North Korea is capable now of delivering a missile strike on any region of the world, the DPRK’s Military Academy said commenting on a successful test of the Hwason-14 intercontinental ballistic missile, "created in line with a strategic decision of the country’s leader Kim Jong-un."

The statement, published by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Tuesday, says that as a full-fledged nuclear nation, which possesses the most powerful ICBM, "North Korea is capable of delivering a strike on any region of the globe, and will bring an end to the war threat coming from the United States, and ensure safe protection of peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and in the whole region."

The academy confirmed the country’s commitment to the policy put forward by Kim Jong-un towards developing economy and enhancing missile and nuclear potential. The statement said the ICBM test "has not had any negative impact on the security of neighboring countries."

Earlier on Tuesday, North Korea’s television announced the first successful launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile. According to media reports, the missile launch was ordered by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Monday. He personally supervised the test launch.

The missile reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers and flew 933 kilometers in 39 minutes, hitting precisely its target in the Sea of Japan, the North Korean television said.