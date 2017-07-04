Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

North Korean missile launch poses no threat to Russia— Defense Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 04, 12:20 UTC+3

The intercontinental ballistic missile launched by North Korea flew some 510 km and fell in the central part of the Sea of Japan, according to Russian military brass

Share
1 pages in this article
© KRT via AP Video

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The North Korean ballistic missile launched on Tuesday posed no threat to Russia as it flew in the opposite direction. During its flight, the missile reached an altitude of 535 kilometers rather than 2,802 kilometers declared by North Korea, which corresponds to the parameters of a medium-range missile, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Read also

North Korean experts warn Pyongyang can strike any region in the world

"The launch was carried out in the direction opposite to Russia’s borders and posed no threat to Russia," the ministry said. "The parametric data of the ballistic target flight corresponds to the tactical and technical characteristics of a medium-range ballistic missile," the ministry said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the North Korean missile "reached an altitude of 535 kilometers, flew about 510 kilometers and fell in the central part of the Sea of Japan."

The ministry added that Russia’s missile attack warning system had registered the missile launch. "The Russian missile attack warning system registered the launch of a ballistic missile fired from a North Korean firing range at 3.46am Moscow Time on July 4 and then tracked the missile," it said.

North Korean missile launch

North Korea’s television earlier announced the first successful launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile. The missile reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers and flew 933 kilometers within 29 minutes, the North Korean television added.

Japan’s Defense Ministry said that the missile launched by North Korean had exceeded an altitude of 2,500 kilometers and allegedly fell in the Sea of Japan in the country’s exclusive economic zone.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Chinese leader expresses confidence his visit to Russia will be fruitful
2
Putin and Xi Jinping discuss international security in Kremlin
3
Terror attack organized by Kiev-backed saboteurs prevented in Donetsk
4
Poll indicates 10% of Russians contemplate moving to another country
5
North Korean missile launch poses no threat to Russia— Defense Ministry
6
North Korean missile capable of hitting targets in Alaska, Europe — South Korean military
7
Over 5,000 troops and around 100 aircraft involved in drills in Russia’s West
TOP STORIES
Реклама